US Dollar Gains Against Iraqi Dinar on Monday

2023/04/17 | 11:10 - Source: Shafaq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar strengthened against the Iraqi dinar.The central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad reported an exchange rate of 144,100 dinars for 100 dollars, which increased from Sunday's 143,700 dinars.Local market exchange shops also saw an increase in buying and selling prices, with the selling price reaching 145,000 dinars and the purchase price at 143,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

