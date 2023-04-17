Gold prices see a slight increase on Monday in Baghdad and Erbil

2023/04/17 | 12:20 - Source: Shafaq News



Shafaq News/ Gold prices in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil rose slightly on Monday, according to a report by Shafaq News Agency.

In the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price of one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 405,000 dinars, up from 402,000 dinars on Sunday, while the selling price of one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold rose to 375,000 dinars.

Meanwhile, in goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold weight ranged between 405,000 and 415,000 dinars, and the selling price of an Iraqi gold weight went between 375,000 and 385,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the price of 24-carat gold was 468,000 dinars, while 21-carat gold sold for 415,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold sold for 350,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equal to five grams.

