Home › Baghdad Post › GCC condemns attack on Embassy of Bahrain in Baghdad

GCC condemns attack on Embassy of Bahrain in Baghdad

2019/06/28 | 20:25



Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani condemned today the attack on the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Iraq by a number of demonstrators.







The assault led to acts of sabotage in the embassy building, describing the act as an incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961.



The Secretary-General called on the Iraqi Government to bear its political and legal responsibility, in accordance with international treaties to provide full protection to the Embassy and Consulate of Bahrain in Iraq.











(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani condemned today the attack on the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Iraq by a number of demonstrators.The assault led to acts of sabotage in the embassy building, describing the act as an incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961.The Secretary-General called on the Iraqi Government to bear its political and legal responsibility, in accordance with international treaties to provide full protection to the Embassy and Consulate of Bahrain in Iraq.