Iraqi President Calls for Constructive Dialogue to End Crisis in Sudan

2023/04/17 | 13:32 - Source: Shafaq News



“We are following with pain the unfortunate developments in Sudan, which claimed the lives of citizens, damaged institutions, and disrupted opportunities to continue building and progress in the democratic and peaceful path in the brotherly country.” President Abdul Latif Rashid said in a statement.



He added, "Our firm confidence in the wisdom of the brothers in Sudan and their ability to hold a peaceful and democratic dialogue to ensure that we will overcome this crisis by immediately stopping fighting and armed actions, in a way that preserves the sanctity of blood and returns to the paths of democracy and peace.”Rashid expressed Iraq's keenness for supporting the security and peace of Sudan expressing hope to stop violence among “brothers and rely on the principles of democracy to enhance opportunities for dialogue in a way that preserves life, peace and justice.”Rashid stressed, “Iraq’s readiness to help in securing opportunities for constructive dialogue, in a way that contributes to prevailing the logic of peace and enhances the democratic approach.”The Iraqi Foreign Ministry had earlier called on all Sudanese political parties to avoid escalation to preserve civil peace and serve the interests of the Sudanese people.Military battles broke out between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities three days ago, and dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries were recorded. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi president expressed his readiness to embrace a constructive dialogue between the conflicting parties to stop the fighting and end the crisis in Sudan.“We are following with pain the unfortunate developments in Sudan, which claimed the lives of citizens, damaged institutions, and disrupted opportunities to continue building and progress in the democratic and peaceful path in the brotherly country.” President Abdul Latif Rashid said in a statement.He added, "Our firm confidence in the wisdom of the brothers in Sudan and their ability to hold a peaceful and democratic dialogue to ensure that we will overcome this crisis by immediately stopping fighting and armed actions, in a way that preserves the sanctity of blood and returns to the paths of democracy and peace.”Rashid expressed Iraq's keenness for supporting the security and peace of Sudan expressing hope to stop violence among “brothers and rely on the principles of democracy to enhance opportunities for dialogue in a way that preserves life, peace and justice.”Rashid stressed, “Iraq’s readiness to help in securing opportunities for constructive dialogue, in a way that contributes to prevailing the logic of peace and enhances the democratic approach.”The Iraqi Foreign Ministry had earlier called on all Sudanese political parties to avoid escalation to preserve civil peace and serve the interests of the Sudanese people.Military battles broke out between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities three days ago, and dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries were recorded.

Sponsored Links