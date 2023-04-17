Iran, Saudi Arabia set to reopen embassies in Riyadh and Tehran by May 9th

2023/04/17 | 14:00 - Source: Shafaq News



He described the meeting between the head of the Iranian delegation and the Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister as "extremely constructive" and said they reached "good executive agreements."Emphasizing the importance of the Iran-Saudi agreement, Enayati stated, "The Iranian-Saudi agreement guarantees security in the region."He also referred to the direct flights between Tehran and Riyadh, which were discussed by the foreign ministers of both countries, as part of an existing air transport agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia.



Technical delegations from both countries will convene to discuss the resumption of air travel.



Enayati attached importance to reopening the embassy in Saudi Arabia before May 9th, given the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage season.Commenting on the Iranian Economy Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia, Enayati clarified that the visit was part of the Islamic Development Bank meeting and a regional gathering, which could potentially provide opportunities for bilateral meetings with Saudi officials.The Iranian diplomat addressed Tehran's participation in the Arab League meeting, stating that Iran had not received an invitation to partake in the summit, but hinted at a potential for cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia to conceive the concept of a unified Persian Gulf, where the eight countries of the region could play a constructive role with a single identity. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ In a significant step towards normalizing relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Ali Reza Enayati, Director-General for Persian Gulf Affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, announced on Monday that the two countries will reopen their respective embassies in Riyadh and Tehran before May 9th.Enayati revealed, in an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), that the Iranian and Saudi Foreign Ministers will convene meetings during this period, following their previous convocation in Beijing."The meeting between the Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers comes within the agenda of the two countries, and we hope that the two sides will meet in the near future," Enayati said.The Iranian official also mentioned reciprocal visits between Iranian and Saudi delegations, including one that explored the Saudi embassy in Tehran and another from Iran that was received by Saudi officials in Riyadh and Jeddah.He described the meeting between the head of the Iranian delegation and the Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister as "extremely constructive" and said they reached "good executive agreements."Emphasizing the importance of the Iran-Saudi agreement, Enayati stated, "The Iranian-Saudi agreement guarantees security in the region."He also referred to the direct flights between Tehran and Riyadh, which were discussed by the foreign ministers of both countries, as part of an existing air transport agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia.Technical delegations from both countries will convene to discuss the resumption of air travel.Enayati attached importance to reopening the embassy in Saudi Arabia before May 9th, given the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage season.Commenting on the Iranian Economy Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia, Enayati clarified that the visit was part of the Islamic Development Bank meeting and a regional gathering, which could potentially provide opportunities for bilateral meetings with Saudi officials.The Iranian diplomat addressed Tehran's participation in the Arab League meeting, stating that Iran had not received an invitation to partake in the summit, but hinted at a potential for cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia to conceive the concept of a unified Persian Gulf, where the eight countries of the region could play a constructive role with a single identity.

Sponsored Links