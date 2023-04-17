Iraqi President condemns rape of 7-year-old girl in Basra, calls for firm legal action against perpetrators

2023/04/17 | 14:40 - Source: Shafaq News



The crime has sparked widespread anger in Iraq, particularly on social media, demanding maximum penalties against the accused.



The Iraqi President stressed the importance of protecting children, "a fundamental principle of a healthy contemporary life," and urged respect for legislation, the law, and norms and morals to reduce crime and protect individuals' security, freedom, and dignity. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid condemned the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl in Basra, southern Iraq, and called for firm and decisive legal deterrence against such crimes.The incident occurred on Thursday, April 13, and the local police arrested the perpetrator.The crime has sparked widespread anger in Iraq, particularly on social media, demanding maximum penalties against the accused.The Iraqi President stressed the importance of protecting children, "a fundamental principle of a healthy contemporary life," and urged respect for legislation, the law, and norms and morals to reduce crime and protect individuals' security, freedom, and dignity.

