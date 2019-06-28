Home › Baghdad Post › Why you should develop your and your kids’ imagination

Why you should develop your and your kids' imagination

2019/06/28























NIDHAL GUESSOUM















One of



the statements for which Albert Einstein is most famous is: “Imagination is



more important than knowledge.” He did indeed say that (to an interviewer in



1929), and he explained it by adding: “Knowledge is limited. Imagination



encircles the world, stimulating progress, giving birth to evolution.”What is imagination? It is the ability to construct scenes, images



and sounds, starting with existing or non-existing objects, living or



non-living, earthly or alien, material or conceptual. We do not know this for



sure, but it appears that, of all the creatures on Earth, only humans are



capable of imagination. How would we know that? Brain scans of people while



they are imagining things show that the process involves several parts of the



brain (memory, analysis and other higher functions) — for example, no less than



12 regions of the human brain are needed to imagine the rotation of a 3-D



shape. And, so far, scans of animals in various situations have shown none of



this.We also don’t know whether animals dream, even though some of them



go through the rapid eye movement phase of sleep that we humans go through, and



during which dreaming occurs. And, while imagination may seem similar to



dreaming, it is fully conscious and (mostly) deliberate, whereas dreaming (again



mostly) is not.Now back to Einstein, why would imagination be more important than



knowledge? Isn’t (high) knowledge the mark of a select elite, whereas



imagination is open to all, laymen and scholars alike?First,



imagination is highly important because it is often associated with creativity.



Indeed, in the same interview where he made the statement I quoted above,



Einstein said: “I am enough of an artist to draw freely upon my imagination…



(it stimulates) progress.”Similarly, J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series and



other novels, said: “Imagination is… the uniquely human capacity to



envision that which is not, and, therefore, the foundation of all invention and



innovation.”Indeed, neuroscience has shown that imagination stimulates multiple



brain functions and thus boosts one’s creativity. It creates many connections



between different areas of the brain. In fact, it helps preserve neural



functions. One study showed that people who keep up their imagination and



creative activity are 73 percent less likely to develop the types of memory



problems that lead to dementia in later life.This has practical importance in the education and rearing of



children. Kids love play-acting and we should encourage them to indulge in such



activities. Imagination and play-acting make them use their whole brains, hence



developing and improving their problem-solving abilities, as well enhancing



emotional and social development, particularly empathy.Indeed, the second important benefit of imagination, particularly



for children, is that it helps them conceive and picture others’ grim



experiences (hunger, fear, injustice, misery, etc.) and sympathize with them.



Rowling stressed this aspect of imagination: “In its arguably most



transformative and revelatory capacity, (imagination) is the power that enables



us to empathize with humans whose experiences we have never shared.”Parents and educators need to encourage children to use their



imagination, by playing “what if” games or acting out situations that require



the use of imagination.In the education arena, imagination has additional benefits. In



particular, it increases curiosity by pushing kids to explore various



possibilities that may or may not currently exist. Along these lines,



Robert Kennedy once said: “Some men see things as they are and ask why. I



dream of things that never were and ask why not.”Finally, imagination is also good for us adults, in that it helps



us plan for the future, whether in a few days or weeks or even many years. By



mentally exploring scenarios, we envision the consequences of each, weigh them,



and decide on the best course of action.Summers and vacations are times of relaxation, play, exploration



and discovery; they are the perfect time to use one’s imagination to the



fullest, especially with children. Educators can also use the free time to plan



for good uses of imagination in their teaching. And media professionals can



produce material (videos, games, etc.) to help us use and boost our



