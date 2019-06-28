Why you should develop your and your kids’ imagination

2019/06/28 | 20:25
NIDHAL GUESSOUM
One of
the statements for which Albert Einstein is most famous is: “Imagination is
more important than knowledge.” He did indeed say that (to an interviewer in
1929), and he explained it by adding: “Knowledge is limited. Imagination
encircles the world, stimulating progress, giving birth to evolution.”What is imagination? It is the ability to construct scenes, images
and sounds, starting with existing or non-existing objects, living or
non-living, earthly or alien, material or conceptual. We do not know this for
sure, but it appears that, of all the creatures on Earth, only humans are
capable of imagination. How would we know that? Brain scans of people while
they are imagining things show that the process involves several parts of the
brain (memory, analysis and other higher functions) — for example, no less than
12 regions of the human brain are needed to imagine the rotation of a 3-D
shape. And, so far, scans of animals in various situations have shown none of
this.We also don’t know whether animals dream, even though some of them
go through the rapid eye movement phase of sleep that we humans go through, and
during which dreaming occurs. And, while imagination may seem similar to
dreaming, it is fully conscious and (mostly) deliberate, whereas dreaming (again
mostly) is not.Now back to Einstein, why would imagination be more important than
knowledge? Isn’t (high) knowledge the mark of a select elite, whereas
imagination is open to all, laymen and scholars alike?First,
imagination is highly important because it is often associated with creativity.
Indeed, in the same interview where he made the statement I quoted above,
Einstein said: “I am enough of an artist to draw freely upon my imagination…
(it stimulates) progress.”Similarly, J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series and
other novels, said: “Imagination is… the uniquely human capacity to
envision that which is not, and, therefore, the foundation of all invention and
innovation.”Indeed, neuroscience has shown that imagination stimulates multiple
brain functions and thus boosts one’s creativity. It creates many connections
between different areas of the brain. In fact, it helps preserve neural
functions. One study showed that people who keep up their imagination and
creative activity are 73 percent less likely to develop the types of memory
problems that lead to dementia in later life.This has practical importance in the education and rearing of
children. Kids love play-acting and we should encourage them to indulge in such
activities. Imagination and play-acting make them use their whole brains, hence
developing and improving their problem-solving abilities, as well enhancing
emotional and social development, particularly empathy.Indeed, the second important benefit of imagination, particularly
for children, is that it helps them conceive and picture others’ grim
experiences (hunger, fear, injustice, misery, etc.) and sympathize with them.
Rowling stressed this aspect of imagination: “In its arguably most
transformative and revelatory capacity, (imagination) is the power that enables
us to empathize with humans whose experiences we have never shared.”Parents and educators need to encourage children to use their
imagination, by playing “what if” games or acting out situations that require
the use of imagination.In the education arena, imagination has additional benefits. In
particular, it increases curiosity by pushing kids to explore various
possibilities that may or may not currently exist. Along these lines,
Robert Kennedy once said: “Some men see things as they are and ask why. I
dream of things that never were and ask why not.”Finally, imagination is also good for us adults, in that it helps
us plan for the future, whether in a few days or weeks or even many years. By
mentally exploring scenarios, we envision the consequences of each, weigh them,
and decide on the best course of action.Summers and vacations are times of relaxation, play, exploration
and discovery; they are the perfect time to use one’s imagination to the
fullest, especially with children. Educators can also use the free time to plan
for good uses of imagination in their teaching. And media professionals can
produce material (videos, games, etc.) to help us use and boost our
imagination. It can indeed encircle the world.
