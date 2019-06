Why you should develop your and your kids’ imagination

2019/06/28 | 20:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-NIDHAL GUESSOUMOne ofthe statements for which Albert Einstein is most famous is: “Imagination ismore important than knowledge.” He did indeed say that (to an interviewer in1929), and he explained it by adding: “Knowledge is limited. Imaginationencircles the world, stimulating progress, giving birth to evolution.”What is imagination? It is the ability to construct scenes, imagesand sounds, starting with existing or non-existing objects, living ornon-living, earthly or alien, material or conceptual. We do not know this forsure, but it appears that, of all the creatures on Earth, only humans arecapable of imagination. How would we know that? Brain scans of people whilethey are imagining things show that the process involves several parts of thebrain (memory, analysis and other higher functions) — for example, no less than12 regions of the human brain are needed to imagine the rotation of a 3-Dshape. And, so far, scans of animals in various situations have shown none ofthis.We also don’t know whether animals dream, even though some of themgo through the rapid eye movement phase of sleep that we humans go through, andduring which dreaming occurs. And, while imagination may seem similar todreaming, it is fully conscious and (mostly) deliberate, whereas dreaming (againmostly) is not.Now back to Einstein, why would imagination be more important thanknowledge? Isn’t (high) knowledge the mark of a select elite, whereasimagination is open to all, laymen and scholars alike?First,imagination is highly important because it is often associated with creativity.Indeed, in the same interview where he made the statement I quoted above,Einstein said: “I am enough of an artist to draw freely upon my imagination…(it stimulates) progress.”Similarly, J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series andother novels, said: “Imagination is… the uniquely human capacity toenvision that which is not, and, therefore, the foundation of all invention andinnovation.”Indeed, neuroscience has shown that imagination stimulates multiplebrain functions and thus boosts one’s creativity. It creates many connectionsbetween different areas of the brain. In fact, it helps preserve neuralfunctions. One study showed that people who keep up their imagination andcreative activity are 73 percent less likely to develop the types of memoryproblems that lead to dementia in later life.This has practical importance in the education and rearing ofchildren. Kids love play-acting and we should encourage them to indulge in suchactivities. Imagination and play-acting make them use their whole brains, hencedeveloping and improving their problem-solving abilities, as well enhancingemotional and social development, particularly empathy.Indeed, the second important benefit of imagination, particularlyfor children, is that it helps them conceive and picture others’ grimexperiences (hunger, fear, injustice, misery, etc.) and sympathize with them.Rowling stressed this aspect of imagination: “In its arguably mosttransformative and revelatory capacity, (imagination) is the power that enablesus to empathize with humans whose experiences we have never shared.”Parents and educators need to encourage children to use theirimagination, by playing “what if” games or acting out situations that requirethe use of imagination.In the education arena, imagination has additional benefits. Inparticular, it increases curiosity by pushing kids to explore variouspossibilities that may or may not currently exist. Along these lines,Robert Kennedy once said: “Some men see things as they are and ask why. Idream of things that never were and ask why not.”Finally, imagination is also good for us adults, in that it helpsus plan for the future, whether in a few days or weeks or even many years. Bymentally exploring scenarios, we envision the consequences of each, weigh them,and decide on the best course of action.Summers and vacations are times of relaxation, play, explorationand discovery; they are the perfect time to use one’s imagination to thefullest, especially with children. Educators can also use the free time to planfor good uses of imagination in their teaching. And media professionals canproduce material (videos, games, etc.) to help us use and boost ourimagination. It can indeed encircle the world.