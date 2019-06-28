عربي | كوردى


Why you should develop your and your kids’ imagination

One of

the statements for which Albert Einstein is most famous is: “Imagination is

more important than knowledge.” He did indeed say that (to an interviewer in

1929), and he explained it by adding: “Knowledge is limited. Imagination

encircles the world, stimulating progress, giving birth to evolution.”What is imagination? It is the ability to construct scenes, images

and sounds, starting with existing or non-existing objects, living or

non-living, earthly or alien, material or conceptual. We do not know this for

sure, but it appears that, of all the creatures on Earth, only humans are

capable of imagination. How would we know that? Brain scans of people while

they are imagining things show that the process involves several parts of the

brain (memory, analysis and other higher functions) — for example, no less than

12 regions of the human brain are needed to imagine the rotation of a 3-D

shape. And, so far, scans of animals in various situations have shown none of

this.We also don’t know whether animals dream, even though some of them

go through the rapid eye movement phase of sleep that we humans go through, and

during which dreaming occurs. And, while imagination may seem similar to

dreaming, it is fully conscious and (mostly) deliberate, whereas dreaming (again

mostly) is not.Now back to Einstein, why would imagination be more important than

knowledge? Isn’t (high) knowledge the mark of a select elite, whereas

imagination is open to all, laymen and scholars alike?First,

imagination is highly important because it is often associated with creativity.

Indeed, in the same interview where he made the statement I quoted above,

Einstein said: “I am enough of an artist to draw freely upon my imagination…

(it stimulates) progress.”Similarly, J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series and

other novels, said: “Imagination is… the uniquely human capacity to

envision that which is not, and, therefore, the foundation of all invention and

innovation.”Indeed, neuroscience has shown that imagination stimulates multiple

brain functions and thus boosts one’s creativity. It creates many connections

between different areas of the brain. In fact, it helps preserve neural

functions. One study showed that people who keep up their imagination and

creative activity are 73 percent less likely to develop the types of memory

problems that lead to dementia in later life.This has practical importance in the education and rearing of

children. Kids love play-acting and we should encourage them to indulge in such

activities. Imagination and play-acting make them use their whole brains, hence

developing and improving their problem-solving abilities, as well enhancing

emotional and social development, particularly empathy.Indeed, the second important benefit of imagination, particularly

for children, is that it helps them conceive and picture others’ grim

experiences (hunger, fear, injustice, misery, etc.) and sympathize with them.

Rowling stressed this aspect of imagination: “In its arguably most

transformative and revelatory capacity, (imagination) is the power that enables

us to empathize with humans whose experiences we have never shared.”Parents and educators need to encourage children to use their

imagination, by playing “what if” games or acting out situations that require

the use of imagination.In the education arena, imagination has additional benefits. In

particular, it increases curiosity by pushing kids to explore various

possibilities that may or may not currently exist. Along these lines,

Robert Kennedy once said: “Some men see things as they are and ask why. I

dream of things that never were and ask why not.”Finally, imagination is also good for us adults, in that it helps

us plan for the future, whether in a few days or weeks or even many years. By

mentally exploring scenarios, we envision the consequences of each, weigh them,

and decide on the best course of action.Summers and vacations are times of relaxation, play, exploration

and discovery; they are the perfect time to use one’s imagination to the

fullest, especially with children. Educators can also use the free time to plan

for good uses of imagination in their teaching. And media professionals can

produce material (videos, games, etc.) to help us use and boost our

imagination. It can indeed encircle the world.
