Kurdistan Region's President Chairs Meeting with Global Coalition Forces to Discuss Peshmerga Reorganization

2023/04/17 | 15:56 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, led a meeting on Monday with a high-level delegation from the Global Coalition Forces headed by Gen.
Matthew McFarlane, Joint Commander of the Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria, to discuss the reorganization and reform of the Peshmerga forces.The meeting, which was attended by the US Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Irvin Hicks, evaluated the stages of implementing the plan within the framework of the agreement between the Ministry of Peshmerga and the US State Department, and discussed the obstacles and challenges facing the process of reunifying the Peshmerga and reorganizing it in a modern way within the framework of the Ministry of Peshmerga.Barzani expressed his appreciation for the "allies' continued assistance to the Peshmerga forces in various stages and fields," and stressed the need to accelerate steps to reunite the Peshmerga and remove obstacles to the process, expressing his readiness for any assistance and support.McFarlane reaffirmed the continued support and assistance for the Peshmerga forces and the implementation of steps to reorganize the Peshmerga within the framework of the Peshmerga Ministry so that the Kurdistan Region has a "unified national force."
