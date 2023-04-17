Iraqi Dinar dips slightly against the US Dollar as mqrkets close

2023/04/17 | 17:08 - Source: Shafaq News



According Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the Central al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad closed with an exchange rate of 144,150 Iraqi Dinar per 100 US dollars, up from the morning rate of 144,100 Iraqi Dinar per 100 US dollars.



The buying and selling prices in the local markets of Baghdad remained stable, with the selling price at 145,000 Iraqi Dinar and the buying price at 143,000 Iraqi Dinar per 100 US dollars.



Similarly, in Erbil, the US dollar also saw an increase with a selling price of 144,650 Iraqi Dinar and a buying price of 143,650 Iraqi Dinar per 100 US dollars.

