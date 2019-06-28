Salih condemns Bahraini embassy attack in phone call with King Hamad

2019/06/28 | 21:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
President Barham Salih condemned the disgraceful assault against the Bahraini embassy and stressed the "commitment of the Iraqi state to protect the diplomatic facilities." During a phone call from Bahraini monarch King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Salih indicated that "these actions have not been to the Iraqi interest and that the government has taken measures to hold those involved and defaulters accountable".Salih added, "Iraq is proud of its relations with brothers in Bahrain and will leave no room for undermining the fraternal bonds between the two peoples.”
For his part, the Bahraini monarch expressed his appreciation for the measures taken by the Iraqi government following the attack on the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
He also lauded the bilateral relations between the two countries and highlighted the need to enhance them to serve the two brotherly peoples.
