Iraq's southern oil exports average 3.44 mln bpd so far in June - officials

2019/06/28 | 21:00



Iraq's oil exports from its southern ports have reached 3.44 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in June, two oil officials told Reuters on Friday.



Exports from its southern Basra ports averaged 3.441 million bpd in May.



Repair works at a section of a marine pipeline in the Gulf which transports crude oil to the Basra ports slowed shipments for three days in mid-June, said one oil official, who oversees export operations.











