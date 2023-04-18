2023/04/18 | 04:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Jordanian Company for Industry, a joint venture set up by the Jordanian and Iraqi governments, has invited local and international companies to view the tender documents related to the development of the joint "Economic City" project (i.e.Free Zone) between Jordan and Iraq.The new zone will be built on […]

read more Details of New "Economic City" between Jordan and Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.