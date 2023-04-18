Iraq's Dry Canal Project could

2023/04/18 | 04:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mr.Mohammed S.Al-Sudani, met with members of the Parliamentary Investment and Development Committee to discuss laws and legislations that support the investment sector in the country.Al-Sudani said the Grand Faw Port and the Iraq-Turkiye railway line [Dry Canal project] as pioneering investment projects that could […]

