DNO projects Lower Full-Year Oil Production from Tawke

2023/04/18 | 14:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.DNO, which operates the Tawke licence in Iraqi Kurdistan, has said today (Tuesday) that it now projects full-year 2023 production for Tawke to be below the previously communicated projection of 100,000 barrels of oil per day, as a result of the previously-advised shutdown in production.Full statement from DNO: DNO ASA, the […]

