2023/04/18 | 15:06 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Adam Lucente for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Oil flow from Iraqi Kurdistan to Turkey remains stopped, threatening sector

Oil flows to Turkey remain frozen following the agreement between Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The impasse could hurt the autonomous region's oil sector and revenue.

Click here to read the full article.