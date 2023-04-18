Iraq's premier reiterates commitment to regional stability, economic reform in call with US diplomat

2023/04/18 | 16:28 - Source: Shafaq News



The conversation explored the efficacy of Iraqi security forces in their pursuit of the vestiges of terrorism, and the pivotal role played by the US in proffering guidance and military training.Prime Minister al-Sudani reiterated Iraq's unwavering positions vis-à-vis security and economic challenges, accentuating the nation's commitment to bolstering endeavors aimed at de-escalation and fostering a policy of constructive dialogue for amicable resolution of disputes. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ IPrime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Tuesday asserted Iraq's resolute stance in addressing multifaceted security and economic challenges on both regional and international stages.Al-Sudani's remarks came during a phone call with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, wherein they discussed the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Washington and contemplated strategies for fortifying their alliance across diverse spheres.Al-Sudani and Blinken delved into the Iraqi government's endeavors to enact robust economic reforms and expand its resources.The conversation explored the efficacy of Iraqi security forces in their pursuit of the vestiges of terrorism, and the pivotal role played by the US in proffering guidance and military training.Prime Minister al-Sudani reiterated Iraq's unwavering positions vis-à-vis security and economic challenges, accentuating the nation's commitment to bolstering endeavors aimed at de-escalation and fostering a policy of constructive dialogue for amicable resolution of disputes.

Sponsored Links