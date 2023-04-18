Despite flood damage, Duhok completes preparations to receive tourists

2023/04/18 | 16:52 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Directorate of Tourism in Duhok governorate announced on Tuesday the completion of necessary preparations to receive tourists despite the damages inflicted on some tourist facilities due to recent heavy rains and floods.In a press conference held today, Duhok's General Director of Tourism, Khairy Ali, stated that committees were formed in Duhok city center, as well as in the districts of Amadiya, Aqra, and Shekhan to receive tourists during Eid al-Fitr.Although acknowledging the damages inflicted on some tourist sites, especially in the Amadiya district due to the recent heavy rains and floods, Ali called on the Kurdistan Regional Government to assist the owners of those facilities in rehabilitating them.Regarding the number of tourists who visited Duhok during the first quarter of this year, Ali stated that around 600,000 tourists entered the province during that period, expecting more tourists to visit the province in the coming months.