Erbil allocates funds to restore ancient palace in Kifri

2023/04/18 | 17:40 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism in the Kurdistan Region announced on Tuesday the allocation of over 200 million Iraqi dinars to renovate the "Majeed Pasha Baban Palace" in the city of Kifri.In a statement, the Ministry stated that the Minister of Municipalities and Tourism, Sasan Awni, approved spending 199,305,000 Iraqi dinars from the budget of the Directorate of Antiquities and Culture in Kifri to renovate the "Majeed Pasha Baban Palace."The Ministry also indicated that "the palace is one of the ancient cultural sites in the Kurdistan Region and is of interest to the people of Garmyan administration and tourists, and the project will preserve the ancient architecture and cultural sites in the region."The ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government has placed significant emphasis on historical and cultural sites in the region, and the restoration of the "Majeed Pasha Baban Palace" is part of the government's focus on the antiquities and culture sector.