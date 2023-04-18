Iraq's premier rectifies the neglection of three "marginalized" groups in the triennial budget

2023/04/18 | 18:34 - Source: Shafaq News



Kocher explained that committee members presented various requests and proposals in relation to the budget bill."One such proposal involved the government providing a copy of the oil agreement between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government for inclusion in the budget bill," he said.



Kocher said al-Sudani emphasized that no population should be underserved during the budget bill voting process, given the gravity that might unfold over a span of three years.



The lawmaker added that the prime minister acknowledged that certain segments should receive special attention and be incorporated into the budget bill.The lawmaker outlined three proposals the committee suggested for inclusion in the budget bill: "Firstly, addressing the needs of cancer patients who suffer from a lack of specialized government hospitals by establishing a dedicated cancer treatment hospital in each province of Iraq, including the Kurdistan region.



Secondly, tackling the high rates of drug addiction by constructing addiction treatment and rehabilitation centers in all Iraqi provinces, rather than imprisoning addicts.



Thirdly, providing specialized hospitals or centers for patients with autism, as they currently lack access to government facilities."Kocher confirmed that al-Sudani had approved the proposals put forth by the committee and expressed his willingness to implement them.



"The Finance Committee members proposed supporting factories and industries operating within Iraq," he continued, "these businesses are currently unable to obtain dollars at the official price, while importers can access them easily.



This imbalance negatively affects local production in favor of imports.



