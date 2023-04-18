Halfaya gas capture project makes progress

2023/04/18 | 19:24 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

An aerial view shows the Halfaya oil field near the southern city of Amara on Jan.



25, 2010.



(ESSAM AL-SUDANI/AFP/Getty Images)

AMARA - The first stage of a gas processing facility at the Halfaya oil field is now expected to come online ahead of schedule by early 2024, in a development that will enable Iraq to use more of its gas assets for much-needed electricity production.

The project is being built by Chinese state firm China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corporation (CPECC) on behalf of Halfaya field operator PetroChina, the listed arm of the state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

