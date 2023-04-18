Two drug trafficking gangs arrested in Kurdistan Region, large quantities of drugs seized

2023/04/18 | 21:10 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Asayish Directorate of Raparin Administration in the Kurdistan Region announced on Tuesday that two gangs had been arrested for drug trafficking, with large quantities of drugs seized.The suspects were caught trying to smuggle the drugs out of the region by concealing them in oil bottles.According to a statement, the Anti-Drug Administration conducted two separate operations, which resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of drugs.The drugs included 1,000 grams of heroin, 1,500 grams of opium, 500 grams of marijuana, and about 56 kilograms of crystal.The crystals were concealed in 17 oil bottles to be smuggled out of the Kurdistan Region.

