Turkish warplanes strike PKK targets in Northern Iraq

2023/04/18 | 21:58 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Turkish warplanes conducted two airstrikes in the north of Duhok Governorate, targeting locations belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).A security source informed Shafaq News agency that the bombardment targeted an area near the village of Kirkash, in the Amadiya district, north of Dohuk.
No further information regarding the incident has been provided yet.The PKK, classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has been embroiled in a longstanding conflict with the Turkish government that has caused tens of thousands of casualties since the 1980s.
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of transborder operations in northern Iraq under the pretext of PKK presence.
No further information regarding the incident has been provided yet.The PKK, classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has been embroiled in a longstanding conflict with the Turkish government that has caused tens of thousands of casualties since the 1980s.
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of transborder operations in northern Iraq under the pretext of PKK presence.