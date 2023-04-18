Iran develops drones capable of targeting and destroying naval vessels and submarines

2023/04/18 | 23:26 - Source: Shafaq News



Iran has also invested heavily in missile technology, and its navy is equipped with a range of missiles and torpedoes that can be launched from ships and submarines. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (NEDAJA) announced that it developed drones capable of targeting and destroying floating naval vessels and submarines.Commodore Shahram Irani, Commander of the Iranian Navy, told Tasnim news agency that the navy can now detect surface and submarine units and destroy submarine units with drones."Iranian youths have designed the necessary equipment, including a type of sonar, to detect submarines by drones," Irani said.Sonar uses sound waves to 'see' in the water.Sonar, short for Sound Navigation and Ranging, helps explore and map the ocean because sound waves travel farther in the water than radar and light waves.It is commonly used by submarines, ships, helicopters, maritime patrol, and anti-submarine aircraft to detect their underwater targets.Iran has an active navy force that operates in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Caspian Sea.In addition to its surface fleet, Iran has also developed a submarine force that includes both domestically produced and imported submarines.Iran has also invested heavily in missile technology, and its navy is equipped with a range of missiles and torpedoes that can be launched from ships and submarines.

