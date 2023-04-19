2023/04/19 | 03:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- WFP and Ministry of Environment host national consultations on climate action in Iraq The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and Iraq's Ministry of Environment held a three-day national consultation event aimed at enhancing the country's climate adaptation efforts.The workshop focused on bolstering Iraq's climate information system with the aim of having unified and […]

read more National Consultations on Climate Action in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.