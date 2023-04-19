Turkish forces neutralize 6 PKK militants in Kurdistan region of Iraq

2023/04/19 | 12:36 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Turkish Ministry of Defense reported that its forces were able to "neutralize" six members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in operations targeting their sites in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.
In a statement today, the ministry stated that the operation to neutralize these individuals took place in the Qara area.
