Sudanese Paramilitary Group Agrees to New Cease-fire with Army

2023/04/19 | 19:42 - Source: Shafaq News



However, it is believed that the actual death toll exceeds 500 as bodies remain in the streets due to the intensity of the clashes. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the powerful Sudanese paramilitary group, have agreed to a new 24-hour cease-fire with the army.However, the army's position on the matter is not yet clear, according to an RSF statement on Wednesday.Despite a previous truce agreement that was about to end, fighting has intensified between the two parties, and the first truce collapsed soon after its launch was announced. The two sides exchanged accusations of violating it on the fifth day of the outbreak of fighting. The World Health Organization reported that the death toll had reached 300, with over 2,600 others wounded since fighting broke out last Saturday. On Tuesday, the independent Sudanese Doctors' Central Committee said that at least 174 civilians were killed and 1,041 wounded.However, it is believed that the actual death toll exceeds 500 as bodies remain in the streets due to the intensity of the clashes.

