US works on emergency plan to evacuate citizens from Sudan amid clashes: official

2023/04/19 | 20:50 - Source: Shafaq News



In contrast, Israeli officials expressed concern that the Sudanese conflict could jeopardize the prospects for the peace agreement between Israel and Sudan.



According to Axios, the US State Department and the White House have urged Israel to pressure the conflicting parties in Sudan to resolve the situation.



Today, the RSF, the powerful Sudanese paramilitary group, has agreed to a new 24-hour cease-fire with the army.



However, the army's position on the matter is not yet clear, according to an RSF statement on Wednesday.Despite a previous truce agreement that was about to end, fighting has intensified between the two parties, and the first truce collapsed soon after its launch was announced.



The two sides exchanged accusations of violating it on the fifth day of the outbreak of fighting.



The World Health Organization reported that the death toll had reached 300, with over 2,600 others wounded since fighting broke out last Saturday.



On Tuesday, the independent Sudanese Doctors' Central Committee said that at least 174 civilians were killed and 1,041 wounded.



