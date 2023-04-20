US crude oil inventories fall more than expected due to refinery consumption and rising exports

2023/04/20 - Source: Shafaq News



EIA said that net crude imports fell by 1.74 million barrels per day, while exports rose by 1.84 million bpd. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ US crude oil inventories fell more than expected last week, due to refinery consumption and rising exports, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) fell 4.6 million barrels in the week to April 14, four times more than analysts had predicted.EIA said that refinery consumption of crude increased by 259,000 barrels per day, while Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) rose by 1.7 percent to 91% of their total capacity.However, gasoline stocks rose unexpectedly by 1.3 million barrels to 223.5 million barrels, compared to analysts' expectations for a decline of 1.6 million barrels.The data also showed a decline in distillate stockpiles, including diesel and heating oil, by 400,000 barrels to 112.1 million barrels.EIA said that net crude imports fell by 1.74 million barrels per day, while exports rose by 1.84 million bpd.

