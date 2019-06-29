Libya: Security Council Report Monthly Forecast, July 2019

2019/06/29 | 00:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: Security Council Report
Country: Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Central African Republic, Colombia, Cyprus, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, occupied Palestinian territory, Peru, Serbia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Yemen
Overview
Peru has the presidency in July. It is planning a briefing under the agenda item “peacebuilding and sustaining peace” focused on strengthening partnerships for nationally owned transitions. Peru’s Foreign Minister Néstor Popolizio is expected to chair the session. In addition, Peru plans to hold an open debate on the link between terrorism and organised crime and a debate on strengthening cooperation between the Council, the Secretariat and the troop- and police-contributing countries in peacekeeping operations. There will also be a briefing on implementing the “youth, peace and security” agenda.
There will be an annual debate on the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, which was established in 2010 to carry out the remaining essential functions of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia after their respective closures.
A visiting mission to Colombia is planned for the middle of the month, with a briefing and consultations by the head of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia on the Secretary-General’s 90-day report scheduled for later in the month.
There will be consultations on Haiti on the 90-day report and the transition of MINUJUSTH to the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), a special political mission that will start on 16 October.
Regarding Europe, the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus will be renewed this month, ahead of which there will be a TCC meeting and consultations. There may also be a briefing on Ukraine.
African issues that will be considered this month are:
• Democratic Republic of the Congo, an update on MONUSCO; and
• Libya, an update on UNSMIL and the 1970 Libya Sanctions Committee.
Regarding Middle East issues, an update on Yemen on the UN Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) is anticipated in July.
The Council is also expected to renew the mandate of UNMHA, which expires on 16 July.
Other Middle East issues this month include:
• Israel/Palestine, the quarterly open debate on the Middle East;
• Lebanon, an update on the implementation of resolution 1701, which called for a cessation of hostilities between the Shi’a militant group Hezbollah and Israel in 2006; and • Syria, the monthly briefings on the humanitarian situation, the political process and the use of chemical weapons.
Regarding UN regional offices, there will be updates on UNRCCA in Central Asia and UNOWAS in West Africa.
The Council will be watching developments in Iran, Myanmar and Sudan.
Country: Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Central African Republic, Colombia, Cyprus, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, occupied Palestinian territory, Peru, Serbia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Yemen
Overview
Peru has the presidency in July. It is planning a briefing under the agenda item “peacebuilding and sustaining peace” focused on strengthening partnerships for nationally owned transitions. Peru’s Foreign Minister Néstor Popolizio is expected to chair the session. In addition, Peru plans to hold an open debate on the link between terrorism and organised crime and a debate on strengthening cooperation between the Council, the Secretariat and the troop- and police-contributing countries in peacekeeping operations. There will also be a briefing on implementing the “youth, peace and security” agenda.
There will be an annual debate on the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, which was established in 2010 to carry out the remaining essential functions of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia after their respective closures.
A visiting mission to Colombia is planned for the middle of the month, with a briefing and consultations by the head of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia on the Secretary-General’s 90-day report scheduled for later in the month.
There will be consultations on Haiti on the 90-day report and the transition of MINUJUSTH to the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), a special political mission that will start on 16 October.
Regarding Europe, the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus will be renewed this month, ahead of which there will be a TCC meeting and consultations. There may also be a briefing on Ukraine.
African issues that will be considered this month are:
• Democratic Republic of the Congo, an update on MONUSCO; and
• Libya, an update on UNSMIL and the 1970 Libya Sanctions Committee.
Regarding Middle East issues, an update on Yemen on the UN Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) is anticipated in July.
The Council is also expected to renew the mandate of UNMHA, which expires on 16 July.
Other Middle East issues this month include:
• Israel/Palestine, the quarterly open debate on the Middle East;
• Lebanon, an update on the implementation of resolution 1701, which called for a cessation of hostilities between the Shi’a militant group Hezbollah and Israel in 2006; and • Syria, the monthly briefings on the humanitarian situation, the political process and the use of chemical weapons.
Regarding UN regional offices, there will be updates on UNRCCA in Central Asia and UNOWAS in West Africa.
The Council will be watching developments in Iran, Myanmar and Sudan.