US dollar slightly decreases against Iraqi dinar on Thursday

2023/04/20 | 12:06 - Source: Shafaq News



According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the central stock exchanges in Baghdad, Al-Kifah, and Al-Harithiya, recorded a rate of 143,700 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars, compared to 144,200 dinars on Wednesday.



The exchange rates in local markets in Baghdad have stabilized with a selling price of 144,750 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars and a purchase price of 142,750 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.



