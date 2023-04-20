Israel opens embassy in Turkmenistan, raising concerns in neighboring Iran

2023/04/20 | 14:04 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will inaugurate an Israeli embassy in the capital of Turkmenistan on Thursday, a move that will likely raise concerns in neighboring Iran.Ashgabat is close to the border with Iran, and its proximity has been a cause of concern for the Iranians.Cohen arrived in Turkmenistan on Wednesday evening along with a delegation representing 30 Israeli companies.
This makes him the first Israeli minister to visit the Central Asian country after the last visit in 1994 by the late Shimon Peres.The Israeli embassy in Ashgabat was last operational ten years ago, but the envoy was forced to operate from hotels or temporary offices.The move by Israel to open an embassy in Turkmenistan is likely to be seen as a further sign of escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, which have had hostile relations for decades, with each considering the other a significant security threat.
Iran does not recognize Israel as a state and frequently calls for its elimination.
Iran has also supported various militant groups in the region, such as Hamas and Hezbollah, which have carried out attacks against Israel.On the other hand, Israel has long viewed Iran as a significant threat to its security, mainly due to Iran's nuclear program, which Israel believes is aimed at developing nuclear weapons.
