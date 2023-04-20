National Security Agency arrests 21 suspects of drug trafficking in Iraq's governorates

2023/04/20 | 15:18 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the National Security Agency in Iraq announced the arrest of 21 individuals suspected of drug trafficking across six governorates.The agency stated that one of the drug dealers was arrested in Babel Governorate having around 49,000 pills of the Captagon.
In Wasit governorate, a drug dealer was arrested in possession of 2 kg of crystal.The agency’s detachments carried out separate operations in the governorates of Karbala, Najaf, Kirkuk, and Diyala, during which 19 more suspects were arrested for trafficking and promoting narcotic substances.
All of the accused, along with the seized items, were referred to the competent legal authorities to take the necessary measures against them.
In Wasit governorate, a drug dealer was arrested in possession of 2 kg of crystal.The agency’s detachments carried out separate operations in the governorates of Karbala, Najaf, Kirkuk, and Diyala, during which 19 more suspects were arrested for trafficking and promoting narcotic substances.
All of the accused, along with the seized items, were referred to the competent legal authorities to take the necessary measures against them.