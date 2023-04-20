Eid al-Fitr festivities attract throngs of tourists to Sulaymaniyah

2023/04/20 | 17:04 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The General Directorate of Tourism in Sulaymaniyah on Thursday said that the province is witnessed an upswing in tourist arrivals in anticipation of the forthcoming Eid al-Fitr celebrations.This auspicious event has attracted a multitude of visitors from neighboring provinces, as reported in an official statement by the directorate.
The press release states, "On this propitious Thursday, April 20, 2023, a considerable number of tourists have descended upon the city of Sulaymaniyah through border crossings with central and southern provinces, particularly via the Arbat and Tasluja entry points.
These visitors are eager to partake in the delightful Eid al-Fitr festivities within the vibrant Sulaymaniyah Province."The statement highlighted the diligent endeavors of relevant committees from the General Directorate of Tourism in the province.
"These teams have been stationed at the aforementioned border checkpoints to distribute sweets and informative tourist guides to incoming guests," it concluded.
The press release states, "On this propitious Thursday, April 20, 2023, a considerable number of tourists have descended upon the city of Sulaymaniyah through border crossings with central and southern provinces, particularly via the Arbat and Tasluja entry points.
These visitors are eager to partake in the delightful Eid al-Fitr festivities within the vibrant Sulaymaniyah Province."The statement highlighted the diligent endeavors of relevant committees from the General Directorate of Tourism in the province.
"These teams have been stationed at the aforementioned border checkpoints to distribute sweets and informative tourist guides to incoming guests," it concluded.