Dollar falls against Iraqi Dinar as stock exchange closes in Baghdad, Erbil

2023/04/20 | 17:20 - Source: Shafaq News



Additionally, our correspondent noted that exchange rates in local markets in Baghdad have decreased, with a selling price of 144,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, and a buying price of 142,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.Meanwhile, in Erbil, the dollar has also experienced a decrease, with a selling price of 143,250 dinars per 100 US dollars and a buying price of 143,150 dinars per 100 US dollars.It's worth noting that both the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government have decided to suspend official working hours from Thursday, April 20th, until Monday, April 24th, in celebration of Eid al-Fitr. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi dinar has gained against the dollar on Thursday as the main stock exchange in Baghdad and the capital of Kurdistan region, Erbil, closed.According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the Iraqi stock exchange closed at 143,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.Earlier today, the exchange rate was at 143,700 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.Additionally, our correspondent noted that exchange rates in local markets in Baghdad have decreased, with a selling price of 144,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, and a buying price of 142,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.Meanwhile, in Erbil, the dollar has also experienced a decrease, with a selling price of 143,250 dinars per 100 US dollars and a buying price of 143,150 dinars per 100 US dollars.It's worth noting that both the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government have decided to suspend official working hours from Thursday, April 20th, until Monday, April 24th, in celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

