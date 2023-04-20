IRGC says it thwarted "Army of Justice" Plot, seized weapon cache

2023/04/20 | 18:00 - Source: Shafaq News



"The military forces confiscated an arsenal of 154 assorted weapons employed by the cell members in their nefarious schemes to execute terrorist attacks within Iran's borders," the statement said.The press release said the Sistan and Baluchestan Public Security Police managed to dismantle a network of weapon-traffickers under their jurisdiction.



The perpetrators had been clandestinely transporting a diverse range of arms into the country, it continued.



