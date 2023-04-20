Iraqi Cabinet Approves New Medical City at al-Rashid

2023/04/20 | 18:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet has approved recommendations to transform Al-Rashid Camp in Baghdad.Plans include the development of a second Medical City at the Al-Rasheed Military Hospital, to include an air base, in addition to the provision of new green spaces.The lands of Al-Rashid Camp will be re-allocated to the Municipality of […]

