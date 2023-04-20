Chinese Firm to Double Production at East Baghdad Oil Field

2023/04/20 | 18:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani (pictured), visited the East Baghdad oil field in Nahrawan and Suwayrah regions, expressing a commitment to increase crude oil production and invest in associated gas.The field currently produces 30,000 barrels per day, with a peak production goal of 40,000 barrels per day under the 2018 […]

