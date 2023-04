2023/04/20 | 19:04 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraqi Islamic Jurisprudence Assembly and Dar al-Ifta have confirmed that the Eid al-Fitr festivities will commence tomorrow, Friday, symbolizing the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan.The declaration resonates with similar announcements made by both Saudi Arabia and Turkey, as these nations have likewise designated Friday as the official inauguration of the much-anticipated Eid al-Fitr celebrations.