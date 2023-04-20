Iraqi judiciary summons Chaldean Patriarch Sako over alleged forgery illegal property sales

2023/04/20 | 19:34 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraqi judiciary has issued an summon order for Patriarch Louis Sako, leader of the Chaldean Catholic Church, in connection with allegations of property forgery and unauthorized sale of Christian-owned real estate, as per exclusive documents procured by Shafaq News Agency.
Born in 1948, Patriarch Louis Sako has been at the helm of the Chaldean Catholic Church since 2013, a period during which the Christian community in Iraq has faced immense hardship and adversity, as it has been beleaguered by sectarian violence, the rise of extremist groups, and the devastation wrought by the Islamic State (ISIS).
Thousands of Christians have been displaced from their homes, with many being forced to flee the country in search of safety.
Additionally, numerous ancient churches and Christian heritage sites have been destroyed or damaged, resulting in an irreplaceable loss of cultural and religious history.
As Iraq strives to recover and rebuild, the Christian community continues to grapple with these challenges, endeavoring to restore a sense of security and stability for its members.
Born in 1948, Patriarch Louis Sako has been at the helm of the Chaldean Catholic Church since 2013, a period during which the Christian community in Iraq has faced immense hardship and adversity, as it has been beleaguered by sectarian violence, the rise of extremist groups, and the devastation wrought by the Islamic State (ISIS).
Thousands of Christians have been displaced from their homes, with many being forced to flee the country in search of safety.
Additionally, numerous ancient churches and Christian heritage sites have been destroyed or damaged, resulting in an irreplaceable loss of cultural and religious history.
As Iraq strives to recover and rebuild, the Christian community continues to grapple with these challenges, endeavoring to restore a sense of security and stability for its members.