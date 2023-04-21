Hungary participates in Iraqi Tree Planting Project

2023/04/21 | 03:28 - Source: Iraq News

Iraq's Minister of Agriculture, Abbas Jabr Al-Ali Al-Maliki, met with the Hungarian ambassador to Baghdad, Attila Tar, to discuss the development of Iraqi-Hungarian relations, specifically in agriculture.

The ambassador presented areas of joint cooperation, including the manufacture of modern machinery, agricultural commodities, organic fertilizers, and scholarships.

The Minister welcomed Hungary's participation in the project to plant five million trees and emphasized the government's efforts to reduce the impact of climate change.

Both sides agreed to implement the memorandums of understanding signed between the two countries.

(Source: Ministry of Agriculture)