Venezuela's ambassador to Iraq first diplomat to support Guaido

2019/02/03 | 15:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Venezuela's ambassador to Iraq has declared his support for National Assembly President Juan Guaido, who has claimed to be the legitimate leader of the South American country.“The National Assembly is the only power of the Republic which has ethics, legitimacy and legality,” Jonathan Velasco Ramirez said in a statement which was broadcast on the Colombian network RCN Radio.“We, diplomats based abroad, acting on behalf of the State, swear to defend the 1999 Constitution as a mandate from the original constituent power that had the support of almost the entire Venezuelan population,” he added.'Our place is next to the people, the Republic, the Constitution and the National Assembly, the only legitimate, legal and constitutional power that survives in Venezuela and responsible for filling the void created by the violation of the constitution,” Ramirez said in the statement.Guaido, according to the Venezuelan envoy, had the right and the “constitutional duty to assume the Presidency of the Republic.”Ramirez also called on other senior government officials to renounce Maduro and throw their support behind Guaido.Ramirez finally urged the military to overthrow Maduro.Earlier on Saturday, a high-ranking Venezuelan air force general called on the armed forces to rebel against Maduro and recognize Guaido as the interim chief as huge crowds rallied against the head of state in the capital Caracas.Military support is crucial for the embattled Maduro, who is deeply unpopular largely due to an unprecedented economic crisis that has prompted an exodus of millions.As pressure mounts on Maduro to step down, the President still refuses to cede control of the South American republic, claiming he is victim of a coup directed by the United States.