At least 54 arrested in Bahrain Embassy attack case: Iraq

2019/06/29 | 02:10



Bahrain has condemned the storming of its embassy in Baghdad and recalled its ambassador, accusing the Iraqi government of failing to provide proper protection for the diplomatic compound.







For his part, Iraqi interior minister Yassin al-Yassiry told local media that at least 54 people were arrested. The minister announced referring the defendants in the case to the judiciary, according to reports.











While the diplomatic building itself was not stormed, the crowd did manage to place a Palestinian flag on top of it, AP reports. By midnight, Iraqi security forces had cleared out the scene after clashing with protesters.











