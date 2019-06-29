Jordan, Iraq exchange 250 truckloads of goods per day: Min.

2019/06/29 | 02:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Jordan and Iraq currently exchange 250 truckloads of
goods a day, said Jordanian Minister of Transport Anmar Al
Khasawneh, adding that
this number indicates development of trade between the two countries.The Jordanian minister expected that "the commercial
transport between Jordan and Iraq will witness a tangible recovery in the next
few months," referring to the benefits announced by the Jordanian
government to facilitate trade between the two states.Iraq has allowed the import of goods from the Port of
Aqaba, which will significantly increase the number of Jordanian trucks that
will enter Iraq, the minister added.
