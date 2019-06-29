عربي | كوردى


Jordan, Iraq exchange 250 truckloads of goods per day: Min.

2019/06/29 | 02:45
Jordan and Iraq currently exchange 250 truckloads of

goods a day, said Jordanian Minister of Transport Anmar Al

Khasawneh, adding that

this number indicates development of trade between the two countries.The Jordanian minister expected that "the commercial

transport between Jordan and Iraq will witness a tangible recovery in the next

few months," referring to the benefits announced by the Jordanian

government to facilitate trade between the two states.Iraq has allowed the import of goods from the Port of

Aqaba, which will significantly increase the number of Jordanian trucks that

will enter Iraq, the minister added.

