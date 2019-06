Jordan, Iraq exchange 250 truckloads of goods per day: Min.

2019/06/29 | 02:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Jordan and Iraq currently exchange 250 truckloads ofgoods a day, said Jordanian Minister of Transport Anmar AlKhasawneh, adding thatthis number indicates development of trade between the two countries.The Jordanian minister expected that "the commercialtransport between Jordan and Iraq will witness a tangible recovery in the nextfew months," referring to the benefits announced by the Jordaniangovernment to facilitate trade between the two states.Iraq has allowed the import of goods from the Port ofAqaba, which will significantly increase the number of Jordanian trucks thatwill enter Iraq, the minister added.