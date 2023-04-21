EU set to impose new sanctions on Iran over human rights violations

It has also imposed sanctions on individuals, entities, and institutions in the European Union and the British government in response to what it sees as interference in its internal affairs. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The European Union is set to adopt its seventh package of sanctions against Iran on Monday, according to a high-ranking EU official.The sanctions are being imposed due to allegations of human rights violations in the country.The EU has previously imposed six rounds of sanctions against Iran for similar violations, including freezing assets, imposing entry bans, and preventing commercial contact with blacklisted entities and persons.The new sanctions will reportedly include further individuals and organizations.Despite the sanctions, European Union foreign policy coordinator Joseph Borrell has stated that efforts to revive the nuclear agreement with Tehran, which aims to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program, should not be affected.Iran has rejected Western accusations of violating human rights and suppressing protests.It has also imposed sanctions on individuals, entities, and institutions in the European Union and the British government in response to what it sees as interference in its internal affairs.

