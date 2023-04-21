2023/04/21 | 20:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Partners Continue to Boost Agricultural Livelihoods in Nineveh FAO representative in Iraq, Dr Salah El Hajj Hassan led a mission to several sites in Nineveh to follow up on the implementation of FAO-EU funded project, "Support to agricultural livelihoods of rural and peri-urban returnees and communities in Nineveh […]

read more FAO Boosts Agricultural Livelihoods in Nineveh first appeared on Iraq Business News.