US Secretary of State urges Sudanese army commanders to adhere to truce during Eid Al-Fitr

2023/04/21 | 21:38 - Source: Shafaq News



The US top official called on both sides to abide by the 72-hour ceasefire called for by the United Nations or at least until the end of Eid al-Fitr.



Blinken expressed deep concern about the danger posed to civilians, relief workers, and members of diplomatic missions, including members of the US mission that came under fire during the past days.



