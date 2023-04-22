18-Year-Old Attempts Self-Immolation in Front of US Embassy in Copenhagen

2023/04/22 | 00:10 - Source: Shafaq News



The young man remained conscious and was taken to the hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.



The police have not disclosed any information about the man's motives for his action. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Friday, an 18-year-old Danish man attempted to set himself on fire in front of the US embassy in Copenhagen.The embassy staff immediately called for rescue teams, who were able to extinguish the flames.The young man remained conscious and was taken to the hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.The police have not disclosed any information about the man's motives for his action.

Sponsored Links