President Barani calls for professional journalism on 125th anniversary of Kurdish press

2023/04/22 | 12:22 - Source: Shafaq News



Barzani renewed his “full support” for journalists, freedom of the press, expression, and writing, which he described as the “fundamental pillars of any developed society.” He called on journalists to report the news with utmost honesty and responsibility and to play their role in identifying mistakes and defects. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the Kurdish press and the 25th anniversary of the founding of the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate, President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani published a message calling for the reporting of events and news with professionalism and honesty.Barzani renewed his “full support” for journalists, freedom of the press, expression, and writing, which he described as the “fundamental pillars of any developed society.” He called on journalists to report the news with utmost honesty and responsibility and to play their role in identifying mistakes and defects.

