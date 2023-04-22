Sunni Iraqi politician envisions the demise of Sykes-Picot, advocates for Palestinian, Kurdish states

2023/04/22 | 15:06 - Source: Shafaq News



As regional tensions and disputes endure, calls to reexamine the century-old agreement and reassess its implications continue to gain momentum. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraqi politician Mithal al-Alusi on Saturday said the Sykes-Picot Agreement, which historically demarcated the borders of nations once under Ottoman rule, will eventually dissolve, contributing to the emergence of an independent Palestinian state, a sovereign Kurdish state, or an Iraqi confederation.In a tweet shared on his official Twitter profile, al-Alusi emphatically stated that "people will no longer tolerate subjugation."He expounded on this notion by asserting that while erstwhile colonial powers fashioned the maps and borders of the Middle East, contemporary regional and international colonialism flourishes by inciting and sustaining conflicts and crises.The former lawmaker contended that the shortcomings of regional nations would precipitate the disintegration of anachronistic borders, ultimately yielding novel geopolitical paradigms.Al-Alusi communicated his eagerness to witness the birth of a Palestinian state harmoniously coexisting with Israel, as well as a Kurdish state, or the establishment of an Iraqi confederacy.Alusi's sentiments reverberate with an growing body of political analysts and commentators who posit that the Sykes-Picot Agreement, long criticized for its arbitrary partitioning of the Middle East, may inexorably fade into obsolescence.As regional tensions and disputes endure, calls to reexamine the century-old agreement and reassess its implications continue to gain momentum.

