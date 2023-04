2023/04/22 | 22:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Three Iraqi soldiers were killed, and one was injured in a traffic accident in Anbar on Saturday, according to a security source.The soldiers belonged to the Iraqi Army's Fifth Division, and the accident occurred on Road 160 in Al-Anbar, the source told Shafaq News agency.No further details about the accident were provided.